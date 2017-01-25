Latest Updates

Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie
Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick
5 Best Songs on Migos' 'Culture'You've heard “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt,” here are five other great tracks from Migos' latest.
DJ Buck Talks To Sean Paul About The Past, Touring & New MusicListen to the full interview here.
Major Lazer Gets Nicki Minaj, PartyNextDoor For 'Run Up'Listen to the Caribbean inspired track here.
Anderson .Paak Brings His Son On Stage During 'Ellen' PerformanceHis 6-year-old son shows off his dance moves.

The Game Samples Drake In 'Drake Flows'Listen here.

Adele vs. Beyoncé: The GRAMMY Battle RoyaleWe compare the GRAMMY front-runners by metrics that 100% don't matter.
Wyclef Jean Drops New Song 'The Ring'Jean brags that he's sold 100 million records, but will he have another ring?
Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Rick Ross Drops 'I Think She Like Me' Video Ft. Ty Dolla $ignThe pair chill at the beach and attend a masked ball in the new clip.
Win A Trip To The 2017 GRAMMY AwardsEnter for a chance to win a trip to the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles!
HOT93.7 WANTS TO SEND YOU ON A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!Enter for a chance to win a 3-night trip for two to Universal Orlando Resort! Register here then listen to the HOT Morning Crew weekdays Monday-Friday for the Universal Orlando “Word of the Day” and you could win!
Star In a #BuckleUpCT Commercial With Kid FreshHot 93.7 and the Connecticut DOT want to get the state to buckle up, and want to see YOUR best #BuckleUpCT shout out, cheer, song, or rap-- to feature in a commercial with Kid Fresh!
Pro Football ChallengePlay our national Pro Football Challenge, make your expert predictions for every game each week for a chance to win a $5,000 AMEX gift card.
Knockout PoolCheck your Knockout Pool picks for your chance to be crowned with a $5,000 AMEX gift card.

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

