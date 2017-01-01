Latest Updates

@kidfresh937 Live @ Bristol Eastern Hs Vs Bristol Central Friday 01-20-17
Str8t Talk: Episode 14 – Brian Angel From Day 26
Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie
Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick
Amber Rose Discusses Gender Roles, Cat Calls and CheatersShe has a lot to say about each topic.
Winning Weekend: Win Midas Bluetooth Headphones From VicelandThis weekend, Hot 93.7 is making some NOISE with your chance to win an exclusive pair of Midas Bluetooth Headphones courtesy of NOISEY Season 2 on VICELAND.

Nas Launched Black History Month Collection For His HSTRY BrandThe collection features dashikis, t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats with pro-black messages.

Future Lives Large in 'Poppin' Tags' VideoThe Atlanta rapper travels to Dubai in his latest visual.
Migos Share New Track 'What the Price'The song features a slick beat and borrows Desiigner's machine gun effect in places.
ILoveMakonnen Announces: 'I'm Gay'"As a fashion icon, I can't tell you about everybody else's closet," the musician wrote. "I can only tell you about mine, and it's time I've come out."
DJ Khaled Is Already Working On Another Star Studded AlbumChance the Rapper, Mariah Carey, Migos and Travis Scott all expected to be featured
Win A Trip Los Angeles to attend The GRAMMY AwardsEnter for a chance to win a trip to the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards!
HOT93.7 WANTS TO SEND YOU ON A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!Enter for a chance to win a 3-night trip for two to Universal Orlando Resort! Register here then listen to the HOT Morning Crew weekdays Monday-Friday for the Universal Orlando “Word of the Day” and you could win!
Star In a #BuckleUpCT Commercial With Kid FreshHot 93.7 and the Connecticut DOT want to get the state to buckle up, and want to see YOUR best #BuckleUpCT shout out, cheer, song, or rap-- to feature in a commercial with Kid Fresh!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

