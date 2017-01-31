Latest Updates

J. Cole - 'High For Hours'Raps about what it was like meeting President Obama and what they talked about.
HOT93.7 WANTS TO SEND YOU ON A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!Enter for a chance to win a 3-night trip for two to Universal Orlando Resort! Register here then listen to the HOT Morning Crew weekdays Monday-Friday for the Universal Orlando “Word of the Day” and you could win!
Up Next Podcast: Episode 7 - Back For 2017DJ Meechie & G Money da Prince are back for a new year bringing of #UPNEXT featuring emerging artist from the tri-state area, including Dash Flash, Mike Flowz, and more.
Selectively Social Episode 7: LVL 2017Same podcast, new topics & more arguments. This episode DJ Meechie & Shar C talk publicity stunts for the new year. They talk Chris Brown Vs Soulja Boy, J.Lo & Drake, The Weeknd & Selena Gomez and more.
Queen Latifah Confirms Living Single Reboot
Trey Songz Releases 'Anticipation 3' MixtapeStream the 11 track mixtape here.

Warrant For Young Thug's Arrest IssuedHe missed another court date for tinted windows ticket.

A$AP Rocky Addresses His Critics: 'I'm a Lord'A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg addresses a number of topics on the latest episode of "Rap Radar."
Meek Mill Challenges Drake to Boxing Match?Mill even suggests Nicki Minaj could be the ring girl.
Watch James Corden's Soap Opera Featuring Only Kanye West Lyrics“The Bold and the Lyrical” features Bryan Cranston and Jessica Biel as the bride and groom and Corden as the drunk audience member.

Star In a #BuckleUpCT Commercial With Kid FreshHot 93.7 and the Connecticut DOT want to get the state to buckle up, and want to see YOUR best #BuckleUpCT shout out, cheer, song, or rap-- to feature in a commercial with Kid Fresh!
Pro Football ChallengePlay our national Pro Football Challenge, make your expert predictions for every game each week for a chance to win a $5,000 AMEX gift card.
Knockout PoolCheck your Knockout Pool picks for your chance to be crowned with a $5,000 AMEX gift card.
Presenting the All-New CBS Local RewardsCBS Local Rewards is live! Start earning points for reading articles, viewing photo galleries and signing up for newsletters.

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

