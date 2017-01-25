Latest Updates

#UpNext: Teww Talez - "Ride" (Official Video)Enfield's next up!.....Meet Teww Talez
@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 01-25-17
Sean Paul Talks New Album, Grammy Nominations & Working With The Migos
Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie
Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick
Remy Ma & Papoose Thank Everyone for SupportRemy Ma and Papoose shared a very vulnerable moment with the world about the premature loss of their baby.

World Star Hip Hop Creator Found DeadHe'll undoubtedly be missed.

Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic CoverHeroine America Chavez gets the Bey treatment.
Gucci Mane Announces His First Album Of 2017Does he ever sleep?
Kodak Black Drops His Pants And Moons His FansBut why?!

Win Tickets To AN EVENING OF LOVE ft Monica & MoreAn Evening Of Love featuring Monica, Donell Jones, Mario, and more is coming to Foxwoods this February, and we want you to win tickets.
Win Tickets To See Jeezy LiveJeezy is coming to the Dome at Oakdale this March, and we want you to win tickets.
Win Tickets To The Center Stage Comedy ShowThe Center Stage Comedy Tour hits the Shubert Theater this March, and we want to send you to see the show.
Win Tickets To WWE Smackdown LiveWWE Smackdown Live is coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena this March, and we want to send you to see the show.
DJ Khaled Is Already Working On Another Star Studded AlbumChance the Rapper, Mariah Carey, Migos and Travis Scott all expected to be featured

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live