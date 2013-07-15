Loaded Lux Talks Signing To Label & FUSE TV Show

Loaded Lux called the Hot Afternoon Show with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Craig G to talk about his success since his legendary “You Gon’ Get This Work” battle. That battle and the popularity Lux received from it, have set him on a path toward signing to a major label, as well as a spot on FUSE TV’s Behind The Unsigned TV show. The Harlem rapper talked about the show, his new mixtape and lots more.

The legendary rap battle in which Loaded Lux dropped his iconic line “You gone get this work” was a turning point for the long time artist. Jay-Z picked up the verse, and Lux wound up on the radar of more big time artists such as Diddy and Mac Miller, who featured Lux in a rather unorthodox guest spot on his latest album.

Miller’s concept was for Lux’s feature was a battle rap, with Lux attacking the MC on his own album! It’s offbeat, but Lux was more than ready for the challenge. “[Miller] said ‘Hey man, be all you can be, optimum level. I’m serious.’ When I sent it to him, he was ecstatic, like, ‘That’s perfect!’ It was great chemistry, he’s a dope dude, a dope artist.”

Lux is presently finishing up a new mixtape, which he hopes to release by the end of July. Hosted by Big Shaq, the tape will be titled “You Gon’ Get This Work,” which is currently being previewed on HipHopDX. The website will drop new music each week this month, as well as some behind the scenes into the making of the mixtape. But this isn’t Lux’s only project… although it could be his final release before he gets signed.

“We’re trying to put it together right now, there ain’t nothing set in stone,” he hinted as to a future label. “We’re wroking– it’s tunnel vision, I’m trying to stay persistent.”

Lux’s journey toward a record deal is also featured on June Archer’s show on FUSE TV, Behind the Unsigned, which follows artists including Lux as they progress through their careers. The Harlem rapper is proud to be a part of what he considers one of the more substantive reality TV shows out there. “The whole experience is beautiful, to give people an in-depth look at whence you came, to see your struggles and trials and tribulations,” he explained. “It’s expressing that art, and expressing where you’re coming from, and allowing others to go on that journey with you.”

We see many up and coming rappers taking the “fake it til you make it” attitude to the extreme these days, relying on image over substance, but Behind the Unsigned shows a more authentic take on coming up through the game, which is what attracted Lux to the show in the first place. “The true truths are always in the struggle– it builds your character,” he recalled. ‘Everybody has their own fight. People relate to [the show] because life’s a fight,. You’ve gotta fight to stay focused on your dreams and aspirations… people can really relate to that in all aspects. When they showcase that, those are the true truths.”

With so much promise in his future, Loaded Lux may soon find himself a happy ending on Behind the Unsigned, but in the meantime he’s more than ready to keep pushing, like always. “We’re starting to see some things manifest in the fruits of our labor,” said. “I always say ‘the foolish wish and grumble, the wise work and wait.'”

Check out the full interview below:

–Bill Sencio, Hot 93.7/ Hartford