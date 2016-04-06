B.I.G’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace Calls Out Diddy

April 6, 2016 5:18 PM By DJ Meechie

Bad Boy!

The Bad Boy reunion sold out in 7 minutes but someone that didn’t get her ticket or invite was Biggies daughter T’yanna Wallace. She took to her social media to bring attention to the issue saying,

This bad boy concert is for my dad’s bday but I got NOT ONE TICKET. just wanna point that out. Haven’t spoken to puff in years, I guess that’s why I didn’t get a ticket to the concert. Puff does nothing for my family. Tired of lying for his lame ass!

 

What do you think?

Comments

One Comment

  1. Mrs.Dee says:
    April 6, 2016 at 10:13 pm

    Wow,that is not how i expected that story to go

    Reply

