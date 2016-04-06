Beyonce’s New Musical Proteges

Beyonce is arguably the most talented woman in the game right now. In documentaries, we’ve seen how she conducts business, and she’s very stern about making her vision come to life. She’s not one for games or gimmicks. So when Beyonce sees talent and actually likes it, that speaks volumes!

She’s quietly been starting up a record label under her company, Parkwood Entertainment, and during 2015 signed 3 of her first acts, hand picked by King Bey herself.

“The music industry is dominated by men…these labels go out and try to make carbon copies of whoever is successful at that moment,” she told Elle Magazine. Truer words have never been spoken!

Like her band, all 3 acts are women and Bey is ready to introduce them to the world. Click here to meet Chloe x Halle, Sophie Beem, and Ingrid, the next generation of Bey’s legacy.

Looks like Bey is setting herself up for a behind the scenes, boss life retirment.