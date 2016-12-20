A$AP Ferg Drops ‘Uzi Gang’ Video with Lil Uzi Vert and Marty Baller

Ferg takes fans to the mosh pit. December 20, 2016 9:59 AM
By Hayden Wright

A$AP Ferg’s Always Strive and Prosper made waves in 2016, and the rapper just dropped a video for “Uzi Gang” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Marty Baller.

Ferg and Baller appear through the video and Vert makes a brief appearance in the clip, which depicts a crowded punk scene in black-and-white. Directed by Adam Degross, “Uzi Gang” captures the chaotic and confrontational lyrics with unexpected visuals.

Watch Ferg’s explicit video for “Uzi Gang” on Radio.com.

