A couple months ago, we found out that Azealia Banks and Nicki Minaj’s ex, Safaree were working on music together. I guess Azealia feels accomplished or wants to prove a point, because she decided to share a lot of feelings to Nicki Minaj. I don’t think Nicki has ever provoked this seemingly one-sided beef with Azealia. But check out what Azealia had to say below.

#AzealiaBanks has a message for #NickiMinaj 👀 #PostAndDelete A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:53am PST