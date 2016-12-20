Beyoncé Being Sued For Roc-A-Fella Logo In ‘Drunk In Love’ Video

December 20, 2016 8:28 AM By Melissa Lopez

Beyoncé is being sued by the man who designed the Roc-A-Fella logo, Dwayne Walker, who says she does not have permission to use the logo. According to reports Walker says that Beyoncé never got permission to use the logo that he says is shown clearly in her video with Jay-Z.If you go back and look at the video, the chain is actually only shown for a split second and it’s Jay-Z’s chain. Jay-Z is not named in the lawsuit, although Walker did try to sue the rapper in 2012.

Walker sued Jay-Z and Dame Dash for copyright infringement in 2012, but the judge dismissed the $7 million lawsuit just this past September.

Details here.

