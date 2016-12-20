CeeLo Releases First Video From ‘Gnarly Davidson’

December 20, 2016 7:34 AM By Melissa Lopez

 

CeeLo is trying to take a negative and turn into a positive by releasing new music just days after the video of a phone exploding while he was using it created concern. CeeLo apologized to fans for creating concern but that the video was for a new project, Gnarley Davidson, and it was not real. CeeLo is now giving fans a first look at that new project by releasing the first video from Gnarley Davidson, ‘F*** Me, I’m Famous.’

The video shows a young CeeLo rapping with CeeLo ins background throughout the video blurred out.

Watch below.

 

