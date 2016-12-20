Drake And Jennifer Lopez Fuel Romance Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Drake intimate!?

Romance rumors have surfaced since we received pictures of Drake and Jennifer Lopez at a “Very Intimate Dinner” in West Hollywood last night. The two were spotted at the Delilah for a gathering and sources are saying the two have been spending alot of time together. Couple weeks back we did report that Drake was backstage at one of J.Lo’s shows in Las Vegas were he heart emoji’d a picture he posted of the two together. Drake then was spotted again this past Saturday in Vegas to watch Jennifer perform again.

Sources spoke with E! News saying “Jennifer and Drake are working on new music together.”

Drake is booked for NYE in Vegas so lets see who he invites as his date.