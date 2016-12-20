Petition Created to Take R. Kelly Off of the 2017 Soulquarius Festival

December 20, 2016 12:20 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: R. Kelly

The Soulquarius Festival lineup was announced yesterday and it’s EVERYTHING!  Erykah Badu, Jhene Aiko, Kelis, Ja Rule, DMX are all performing and that’s not even the half.  R. Kelly made the cut there’s a petition on change.org to get him removed.

“It’s this sort of nonchalance and casual embrace of abusers that rests at the fulcrum of rape culture, violence against women, and this case, misogyny.”

As of last night there was 815 signatures out of 1000.

Do you think this is something we should let go or let rock?

