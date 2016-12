The Notorious B.I.G.’s daughter T’yanna Wallace launched her Notoriouss clothing line in 2013 while still attending Pennsylvania State University. Just two days after her first launch of t-shirts with her father on them she completely sold out. The brand continued to grow since then and now she is opening up her very own boutique next year.

