European Leg Of Kanye’s Tour Officially Cancelled

Kanye West was hospitalized late last month and the remaining dates of his tour were put on hold. Kanye’s team assured fans that the tour would go one but they have now decided to cancel the second leg of his tour. Most of the dates on the second leg of the tour were in Europe- Paris, U.K. and Germany. Live Nation has been contacted about the cancellation but it shouldn’t be too much of a problem since no dates had been set or tickets sold. Kanye also has an insurance policy that protects him in the event he needs to cancel for any medical condition.