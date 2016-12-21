Soulja Boy Charges Dropped After Being Arrested On Felony Gun Charges

December 21, 2016 9:05 AM By Melissa Lopez

Soulja Boy has the best lawyers around or he is just really lucky. Soulja Boy was arrested on felony gun charges last week after guns were found in his home. The rapper is on probation and was just days away from being off probation when the police arrived at his home after they got a tip that he had unauthorized guns. They did find weapons and arrested but he was released the following day after posting $35,000 bail.

Yesterday all charges associated with the arrest were dropped. Soulja seemed to be happy about it tweeting, “I am looking forward to focusing back on the music and new business for 2017.” He later tweeted, ““F*** quavo, Lil yachty, and Nia Riley. I ain’t going no where. Quavo called the police on me. Finna go f*** my B****. Damn I hate jail I don’t ever wanna go back.”

So is he or isn’t he making changes? Details here.

