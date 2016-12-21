Troy Ave Has a Sex Tape

Troy Ave is being extorted for a sex tape. According to the post below, he recorded sex with a female with the intent to use the PG-13 scenes for a music video. Someone stole his laptop and has access to the whole tape.

Troy Ave posted a screen shot of the conversation between the two of them and you can see a still shot of the clip. He’s now threatening to send it to the blogs unless he gets $20k. Troy Ave said he’s not about to pay anything so this video may actually get leaked!