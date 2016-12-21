Troy Ave Has a Sex Tape

Troy Ave is being extorted for a sex tape. According to the post below, he recorded sex with a female with the intent to use the PG-13 scenes for a music video. Someone stole his laptop and has access to the whole tape.
Troy Ave posted a screen shot of the conversation between the two of them and you can see a still shot of the clip. He’s now threatening to send it to the blogs unless he gets $20k. Troy Ave said he’s not about to pay anything so this video may actually get leaked!
devil always tryna tear a real one down! some low ass home alone Christmas thief stole a laptop that had footage of me and a chick, I was gon use all the parts that wasn't that X rated 4 a music video. but now they got all unedited parts And now I'm pose to be gettin finessed out my racks … i try to lure him out but the fuk nigga stayin in the shadows , so allegedly at 3 o'clock he pose to be going live so lemme jus tell him I Don't give a Fuck dawg, I will Not be extorted. It Ain't like I'm doing some freaky R Kelly $hit all me and my fans care about us my freedom, this dope music I'm puttin out & hearing #WhiteChristmas4 on Friday …. and Ima still put the other video out dick head, smh Devils Tryna tear a Real Nigga down but GOD is great and the paper straight, #RealOnes yall know wat it is Ride wit ya boi 💯