YouTube Star Adam Saleh Kicked Off Delta Flight For Speaking Arabic

Youtube star Adam Saleh posted a sad and disturbing video of him, his friend and his mother getting kicked off a Delta Airlines flight for speaking Arabic. In the video he explains what happened as the airline workers tried to escort them off the plane. A few passengers spoke up on their behalf in disgust, but to no avail because they were still taken off the flight. According to Adam, six White people told them to “Shut the f*** up” and told airline crew that they felt uncomfortable with Saleh’s presence. Check out the horrible video below.

We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim… WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

