Lloyd Banks was another celebrity along with DJ Khaled, Kobe Bryant and more welcoming a new born to their family.

Banks welcomed a beautiful baby girl and posted some pictures of her lastnight. Check out the pictures of Baby Christina Ryann Lloyde.

I’m ecstatic!! ❤️🙌🏽❤️🌹 A photo posted by Lloyd Banks (@lloydbanks) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:22am PST

The happiest time of my life! My bundle of joy! ❤️ Christina Ryann Lloyde Daddy’s little girl A photo posted by Lloyd Banks (@lloydbanks) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:46am PST

