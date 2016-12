The Game was performing in Moscow, Russia on Sunday when he took the time to announce that his next album, ‘Westside Story’, could be his last. The Game said after his shows he would be returning to the states and going straight to prison for assaulting a police officer.

Game went on to say, “I’ma sit down for a minute and write my next album, which is probably gonna be my last album. It’s called Westside Story, it’s gon’ be some ill s***.”

