In celebration of the 15 year anniversary of ‘Stillmatic’ and the 10 year anniversary of ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’ Google Play Music is releasing a documentary about Nas called ‘Celebrating A Decade Of Hip Hop Is Dead.’ The documentary takes a closer look at ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’ by breaking it down into 4 parts: the title, the lead single, ‘Black Republicans’, and its place in history.

Watch a clip below.