Kylie Jenner Releases Intimate Short Film With Tyga Called “Kylie”

Kylie Jenner and Tyga get very personal in a new short film they released called “KYLIE.”

The two teamed up with their friend Sasha Samsonova and put together a steamy video about their personal life.

“The whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience,” Samsonova explained. It’s like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before.”

“It’s super raw footage,” Samsonova tells the W in an exclusive interview. “As soon as my shoots with Kylie come out, so many people write on my page and rant about how it’s all Photoshop, Photoshop, Photoshop. But the thing about this video is that there’s no post-production work whatsoever. It’s only cut together. It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way—no skin retouching, nothing.”

