R. Kelly Has More Chapters for ‘Trapped in the Closet’

December 27, 2016 12:21 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: R. Kelly

Outside of the statutory rape allegations, the other thing R. Kelly is famous for is his “Trapped in the Closet” series.  It follows the drama of a man catching his wife cheating and her lover being trapped in the closet and watching everything unfold.  In a recent interview, R. Kelly announced that he’s releasing 35 more chapters in 2017!  I’m so here for this.  Click here to read full interview.

