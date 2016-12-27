Outside of the statutory rape allegations, the other thing R. Kelly is famous for is his “Trapped in the Closet” series. It follows the drama of a man catching his wife cheating and her lover being trapped in the closet and watching everything unfold. In a recent interview, R. Kelly announced that he’s releasing 35 more chapters in 2017! I’m so here for this. Click here to read full interview.
R. Kelly Has More Chapters for ‘Trapped in the Closet’December 27, 2016 12:21 PM
(Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images)