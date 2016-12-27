Rae Sremmurd Drops ‘Real Chill” Video Ft. Kodak Black

By Radio.com Staff

Rae Sremmurd has dropped the a video for “Real Chill,” the latest visual from their album, SremmLife 2. The Atlanta rap duo are seen partying and smoking while attending a Christmas party, or so the multi-colored string lights would have you believe. And, as with all their videos, the boys are flanked by lanky ladies getting their party on. And, fresh out of the slammer, Florida’s Kodak Black also makes an appearance.

Although the video would lead us to believe they may be moving onto a new single, Rae Sremmurd is still enjoying success with their single “Black Beatles,” which currently sits at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Watch the explicit video below.