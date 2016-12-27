Troy Ave Recovering After Being Shot In New York

December 27, 2016 8:33 AM By Melissa Lopez

On Christmas Day on his way to visit family rapper Troy Ave was shot twice, once in the arm and one bullet grazed his head. According to reports, the rapper was stopped at a light around 4:20 pm when walked up to the car and opened fire. This is the second time the rapper was shot this year, in May he was shot in the leg during a concert at Irving Plaza. Troy is currently out on $500,000 bond following the deadly shooting in May where he was seen on camera shooting a gun and ultimately charged with attempted murder and 4 counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

50 Cent posted a picture of himself visiting Troy Ave in the hospital.

