Are Jennifer Lopez & Drake Really An Item?

The last couple weeks there have been rumors that Drake and Jennifer Lopez were not just working on music together, but that things were getting a little more personal. Drake rented out a restaurant for himself and 20 guests, Jennifer was one of them. The rapper was also spotted attending her Las Vegas show, twice.

Late last night they both posted the same picture of them cuddling. Earlier this month Drake posted a picture that looked like the two were pretty cozy with the heart eyes emoji. This second picture, the both of them posted without a caption, could be a confirmation of their romance.

Check out the posts below. What do you think?

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST