Ice Cube Starts Basketball League For Retired NBA Players

Ice Cube has started the BIG3 league, a three on three league for retired NBA players. Ice Cube said he thought of the idea as a result of being a “fan who got sick of seeing his heroes retire and not play anymore.” Cube is teaming up with retired NBA player Roger Mason Jr, who will be the president and commissioner for the league. The league will kick off with eight teams that each have five players with Hall-of-Famer Gary Payton signed on to serve as a head coach.

Ice Cube said “some of these guys still want a stage to play on,” and this league is the perfect place to do it.

