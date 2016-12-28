Queen Latifah’s Car Stolen From Atlanta Gas Station

On December 20, Queen Latifah’s $160k Mercedes was stolen from an Atlanta gas station. Latifah wasn’t driving the car at the time, the person who was driving stopped to get gas when the car was stolen. The driver of her car says that she was pumping gas when a BMW pulled up next to the car. She says she heard the Mercedes’ ignition start and they took off.

Luckily the car was found at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.The security guard says that he saw three males by the vehicle but no arrests have been made at this point. Once recovered Latifah inspected her car and found left over trash in her car.

Details here.