ScHoolboy Q and Joey Badass toured together earlier this year for Q’s ‘Blank Face’ tour. During their down time, they decided to face off in a game of trampoline dodgeball. They each chose four people to join their teams and the games began. ScHoolboy Q ultimately got the win but Joey and his team got a few hits in. Watch the game below.

