There have been rumors that their relationship was on the rocks for months now it looks like those rumors were true. Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris filed for divorce from husband T.I. on December 7th. In the documents filed Tiny seems to really want to wipe her hands clean of the marriage, asking for an annulment. The couple have been together for over 15 years, married for 6 years and share 3 kids together.

