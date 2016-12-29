Can GoFundMe Save Our Favorite Celebrities from 2016

Over the past couple weeks, we’ve lost George Michael, Carrie Fisher and now her mother, Debbie Reynolds. Among the well wishes and RIPs, there’s a lot of superstitious speculations saying that celebrities die in 3s. If that’s the case that means we’re safe from another celebrity death at least until Sunday. But some people took it the extra mile to protect their favorites from 2016. There are 2 GoFundMe accounts attempting to raise money for both Betty White and Morgan Freeman. Now the Betty White campaign is attempting to raise $10k and they raised over $7k so far. If you read the full description you see that it’s a “funny” way to promote a small theatre company, but the people in the comments are donating to Betty! Click here to see and donate AT YOUR OWN RISK.