Future – ‘Buy Love’

Rapper "Future", real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilbur, performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island Park in New York, on June 5, 2015. AFP PHOTO/TREVOR COLLENS (Photo credit should read TREVOR COLLENS/AFP/Getty Images)

Future’s new video ‘Buy Love’ has an old school feel with VHS-like video quality. Watch below.

INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937 Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...