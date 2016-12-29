Is Remy Ma Coming for Nicki Minaj??

This video of Remy Ma rapping on Phresher’s “Wait a Minute” Remix standing next to Young M.A. and said some choice words that have the internet buzzing.

Will I smoke this b****? Yes/Probably fail my piss text/Get rid of those fake breasts/And put a vest on this bitch chest.” She later adds, “That ghostwriter bout to call her/That lifeline getting shorter.” It’s hard to assume who Remy might be talking about. But the way hip hop is set up, who else? The only dominant female rappers right now is her, Young M.A. and Nicki. Young M.A. doesn’t have fake breasts, so by process of elimination we’d like to think it’s Nicki Minaj.

We haven’t seen a beef actually spark between them, but who knows how this will play out. Will Nicki play it like Meek and not respond until after Remy drops another hint, will she respond with a post, or will she completely ignore it??

Either way, it seems like Remy is aimed and ready to fire and coming to claim the Queen of New York title.

Check out the video below.