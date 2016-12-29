Juelz Santana Teases Young Thug Collaboration

December 29, 2016 8:10 AM By Melissa Lopez

Juelz Santana is making his return to music releasing a few new songs in the last few weeks including his collaboration with Redman, Method Man, Busta Rhymes and Jadakiss called ‘Ol Thang Back’. Yesterday Juelz teased his latest collaboration, this one with Young Thug.

SANTANA x JEFFERY @thuggerthugger1 😳🔊💪🔥💯✔️

A video posted by thejuelzsantana (@thejuelzsantana) on

