Juelz Santana Teases Young Thug Collaboration

Juelz Santana is making his return to music releasing a few new songs in the last few weeks including his collaboration with Redman, Method Man, Busta Rhymes and Jadakiss called ‘Ol Thang Back’. Yesterday Juelz teased his latest collaboration, this one with Young Thug.

SANTANA x JEFFERY @thuggerthugger1 😳🔊💪🔥💯✔️ A video posted by thejuelzsantana (@thejuelzsantana) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:12am PST