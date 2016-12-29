Juelz Santana Teases Young Thug Collaboration

Juelz Santana is making his return to music releasing a few new songs in the last few weeks including his collaboration with Redman, Method Man, Busta Rhymes and Jadakiss called ‘Ol Thang Back’. Yesterday Juelz teased his latest collaboration, this one with Young Thug.
Juelz Santana Teases Young Thug CollaborationDecember 29, 2016 8:10 AM
NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Recording artist Juelz Santana performs on BET's "106 & Park" at BET Studios on April 16, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)