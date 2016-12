Trey Songz had a show in Detroit last night. No details on why he thought his mic was going to get cut off but he made it clear that he would be upset if it happened.

#TreySongz trashes the stage at his #Detroit show after the venue cut his mic for going over his set time (vid @mznene) A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:52pm PST

Then it happened! Watch below to see how he Odell Beckham’d the drum glass before he jumped into the crowd.

Another video of #TreySongz going off in #Detroit after the venue cut his mic off (see previous video) A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:01pm PST

He was arrested shortly after.