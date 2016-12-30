Trey Songs Arrested For Destroying Stage During Show In Detroit

Trey Songz was arrested Wednesday for malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest during a show in Detroit. Songz was performing when he was told to end his set, he announced to the crowd that he was told they were going to cut off his mic if he didn’t. He said that if that happened he would go ““the f*ck crazy.”

He kept his promise and eventually started throwing things around the stage. The police on duty came on the stage to try and calm him down but he continued to tear apart the stage, hitting a police officer in the head by throwing a mic. Once under control, he was arrested and later released. He is due back in court next week.

Watch the moment it happened below plus his mugshot and get more details here.