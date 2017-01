It’s Super LITT!

Coachella this year is for the culture. Not only is Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar headlining but Gucci Mane was just confirmed for the 2017 Coachella line up.

This festival will kick off April 14-16 and April 21-23th. Along with them will be Radiohead, Travis Scott, ScHoolboy Q, Tory Lanez, Majid Jordan, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, Mac Miller, DJ Shadow, Sampha, Raury, Denzel Curry & more. Check out the full line up and flyer below.