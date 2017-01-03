Chris Brown Wants To Fight Soulja Boy

2017 and we have our first Hip Hop beef!

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s struggle beef started this weekend when Soulja Boy decided to comment under Chris Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran IG photo.

A video then surfaced the next day with Soulja Boy saying,

“Aye, Chris Brown. You a *************. When I see you I’mma beat the ****** out you, *******. You think you hard cause you hit Rihanna, ******* … Do that to me,” Soulja said.

😈 @chrisbrownofficial A video posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

This came after Soulja Boy claimed Chris Brown called him about his comments to Karrueche. Chris Brown then posted a response on his IG saying,

“We got that boxing gym, I’ll give you three rounds, Soulja. Three minutes. 30 seconds when that adrenaline run out, you gonna have to deal with that been training. So, we both know that you know what I do. I don’t talk. This is beneath me. I wanna bring black people together. But you gotta get your ass whooped. I’mma be real with you … What’s the first joke you gonna have? The Rihanna joke? I was 17. I’m 27 now. You can get a grown man ass whooping.”

#chrisbrown not accepting Young DRACO apology via text 💀💀#souljaboy . Chris still wants to fight A video posted by DJ Akademiks (@akademikstv) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:16am PST

