DMX has filed for bankruptcy for the third time in seven years. According to reports DMX has filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in New York and is over $2 million in debt. The filed documents say that he owes $304,796 in back child support, $230,898 in support, $950k to Compass back and $1.4 million in family support. He lists his New York home as his only asset, which is worth $350,000 and that he has $0 in his bank account.

