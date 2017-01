NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Lil Yachty attends TIDAL X: 1015 on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Soulja Boy told a crazy story about home invasion during a recent interview, and the #SouljaBoyChallenge was born. Lil Yachty joined in on the fun and posted his own #SouljaBoyChallenge video, and its hilarious.

