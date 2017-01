I still don’t understand the root of this beef but it’s still entertaining. Check out this video below. Is it me, or does Eddy lowkey have bars?

#PressPlay: #OrlandoBrown made a diss song for #SouljaBoy 😩😩😩… is it hot or nah? A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:06am PST