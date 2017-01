Tory Lanez is kicking off the new year with a lot of new music for fans. Lanez dropped two new mixtapes ‘The New Toronto 2’ and ‘Chinxtape 4’ on New Years Day. He released the previous versions of the two mixtapes on Christmas Day 2015.

‘The New Toronto 2’ has 13 new tracks while the ‘Chinxtape 4’ has 12.

Stream both below.