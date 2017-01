Travis Scott performed at a club in Montreal for New Year’s Eve but it didn’t exactly go well. During his set, Travis got frustrated with the DJ and ultimately kicked him off of the stage. Travis called him “the worst DJ in Montreal” and complained that he get messing up his performance. He eventually just said, “get off the stage, please.”

The DJ ended up leaving during ‘Goosebumps’ leaving Travis to mix himself.

Watch below.