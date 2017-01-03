Win Monster ’24K’ Over The Ear Headphones

January 3, 2017 2:26 PM By Kid Fresh

All this week, KidFresh is giving you the chance to win a pair of Monster 24K over the ear headphones!

You’re not afraid of showing who you are. Take it to the maximum level with 24k™ Over-Ear Headphones-elevated to premium for the ultimate audio technology. This is your music the way it’s meant to be heard.

Live life out loud with the brilliant design and audio perfection of 24K™. With unmatched clarity and depth, as well as DJ-style swiveling earcups, you’ll experience the purest 24k™ sound, finessed for you by the experts at Monster®.

Tune in for your chance to call-in all this week with KidFresh all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of headphones!

