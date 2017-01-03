Win Tix To Masters of the Mics Presents Method Man & Redman

January 3, 2017 10:53 AM By DJ Buck

Masters of the Mics presents Method Man & Redman at The Bushnell on January 14th, and we want to send you to see the show.

It’s a reunion of your favorite hip hop greats bringing fire and memories to the mic. Join Redman and Method Man, Keith Murray, and Mr. Cheeks, hosted and music by DJ Kid Capri.

Hitting the stage for ONE NIGHT ONLY!

Tickets are on sale now at bushnell.org, but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew every morning.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

