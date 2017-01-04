Drake Performs ‘Back To Back’ For The Last Time

During his New Year’s Eve performance in Vegas, Drake took the time to explain why he came at Meek Mill so hard. Drake said, ““If people do the most left field, fucked up shit to try and tear you down, you still gotta win no matter what.” He went on to say that he would perform ‘Back 2 Back’ but that it would be the last time. He said, “this is the last time I’m ever going to do this song…Winning by any means.”

Watch below.