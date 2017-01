Festival season is approaching and now is the time to see where you can watch your favorite artists perform. Both Coachella and Governor’s Ball released their official line ups and they look crazy! Beyonce’s headlining Coachella so I’m pretty much spoken for. Which one would you choose?

tickets on-sale this friday at 12pm est at govball.com – very limited early bird & advance priced tickets available 🎉 #govballnyc A photo posted by The Governors Ball (@govballnyc) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:05am PST