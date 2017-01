Snoop Dogg has A$AP Rocky as a guest on his YouTube show GGN and they talked about Rocky’s fashion choices, his new position at MTV and they had a freestyle session. Snoop and Rocky freestyled over Mobb Deep’s ‘The Realist’ and you can tell that they were really freestyling in the moment as they rapped.

Watch the full interview plus the freestyle break at the 7:41 mark.