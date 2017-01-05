50 Cent Says He Can Make The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Fight

50 Cent clearly thinks the idea of Soulja Boy and Chris Brown boxing is a great idea and he thinks a lot of money can be made from the fight. 50 posted a video on Instagram encouraging Floyd Mayweather to make a bet then he stops and says that the fight could really a big thing. The caption of the video says “Tell Soulja I said stop apologizing, get the Draco out build up the hype for the fight.”

He posted another video encouraging the fight one with the caption “We talking money now, BIG MONEY CHAMP said he will take the bet. Mayweather promotions is gonna promote the fight. This is the shut up, or put the money up challenge.”

Chris brown responded to the post with, “50.. make sure these n****s get our money right!” Brown wrote. “WE ONE BUY A YAGHT AFTER THIS.”

50 even went as far as creating a and sharing a flyer for the fight.

