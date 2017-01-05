Amber Rose: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Comfortable Dating’ a Bisexual Man

By Rahul Lal

The new year’s first episode of Loveline with Amber Rose aired on Facebook Live last night as she and co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue returned to give advice and talk about their experiences. This week Amber made the somewhat surprising admission that she wouldn’t be comfortable dating a bisexual man.

“I think it’s amazing when a guy is bisexual and he’s comfortable with it,” Amber said. “But in my personal life, in my sex life, in who I choose to love, I just think that I would think about it too much. It would bother me in a way. I wouldn’t be comfortable with it and I don’t know why.”

She stressed that she was not being judgmental towards people who are bisexual, noting that she has dated women and that she considers herself to be bisexual. But she said it is simply her preference for the men that she dates.

“Maybe I’m not secure enough to be with a man that likes other men because I would feel like when he’s out with his boys, it’s just more of a moment, I don’t know,” she elaborated. “I don’t know if it’s me feeling threatened, I don’t know. It’s not that I’m not okay with it outside of my personal life but when it comes to me and who I lay down with, I’m just not comfortable with it.”

Amber said a full answer would require much more thought on the topic and that she will return to the subject on next week’s show.

She also revealed that she is dating a new guy (who, we presume, is strictly heterosexual): “It’s amazing, it’s so good. It’s been four months now and it’s awesome,” she said. “I love his family and everyone is so great, he’s so great. I just feel like it’s so hard being famous and dating too. Not so much for the people [in the relationship], but for the fans and the people on the outside looking in. It’s just like, you date people to get to know them. You either like them after six months or you don’t and you kind of figure it out along the way and right now it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”

Watch the full show below. Warning: Explicit language.