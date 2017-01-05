Chance the Rapper Ranks Every Kanye West Album

By Amanda Wicks

It’s no secret that Chance the Rapper is a huge Kanye West fan. He’s credited Kanye for inspiring his own career in hip-hop and has even been working with Yeezy on a collaborative project. So, needless to say, Chance has opinions about which of West’s eight albums are the best.

Chance ranked West’s albums on Twitter today (January 5th). The top three spots went to Late Registration, followed by The College Dropout and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The reason Chance decided to speak up and share his two cents had to do with a certain list on Complex he came across listing West’s albums from best to worst. Out of the eight possible choices, though, the site placed Late Registration second to last. That didn’t jive well with Chance. “How am I supposed to keep reading this after you put Late Registration 2nd to last??” he tweeted.

Check out his full list below.

How am I supposed to keep reading this after you put Late Registration 2nd to last?? *Tyra Banks' "We were all root… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 04, 2017