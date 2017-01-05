New Kendrick Lamar & Reebok Collaboration On The Way

Kendrick Lamar and Reebok are releasing a new version of the classic Club C tennis shoe on January 13. The new collaboration features acid wash denim detailing with the “K” and “O” logos to represent Kendrick’s nickname, K. Dot.

The rapper says that, “Now more than ever it is important for individuals to come together as one. This sneaker represents that call for unity and equality, while also pushing people to look beneath the surface and uncover the hidden messages. This is something I try to do with my music, and now here with the Club C.”

Take a look at the new collaboration here.