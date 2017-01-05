Nicki Minaj’s 5 Best Disses

By Amanda Wicks

Nicki Minaj is the Queen of the rap game and she never hesitates to remind anyone who questions her place.

Today Nicki announced her split from boyfriend Meek Mill, and Meek threw some shade back her way. But perhaps he’d be wise to rethink that strategy, Nicki is a master when it come to the art of the diss.

Word of warning, Meek, don’t start something you can’t finish. Here are Nicki Minaj’s five best disses.

Kanye West’s “Monster” featuring Jay Z and Nicki Minaj

“So let me get this straight, I’m the rookie?/ But my features and my shows ten times your pay?/ 50K for a verse, no album out/ Yeah, my money’s so tall that my Barbies got to climb it.”

Nicki Minaj’s “HOV Lane”

“I travel more than you walking with a basketball/ I’m out in Spain, running games with the El Matador/ I’m in my own lane, you ain’t in my categor/ You like a Rav 4; I’m like the Aventador/ Birkin bags, man I murk them ads/ When I re-up on reloaded, I’mma hurt them bad/ Every shoot is hot; when I’m out, I’m spotted/ They gone frame the receipt if I sign the dotted.”

Fetty Wap’s “Like a Star” featuring Nicki Minaj

“Who better than Nicki? Man, I can’t effin’ tell/ Every time I drop, b—— like, ‘FML’/ You in the game? I own my own game/ I only respect them hoes that own they own plane.”

Nicki Minaj’s “Feelin’ Myself” featuring Beyoncé

“Why these b—— don’t never be learnin’/ You b—hes will never get what I be earnin’/ I’m still gettin’ plaques, from my records that’s urban/ Ain’t gotta rely on top 40/ I am a rap legend, just go ask the kings of rap/ Who is the queen and things of that.”

Yo Gotti’s “Down in the DM Remix” featuring Nicki Minaj

“Ya d–k ain’t good enough to be stylin on me/ Youse a b—- a– n—-, you keep on wilin’ on me/ Hit my side n—-, quick fast, pull up in that quick fast/ I ain’t talkin’ pancakes, but he flip a brick fast.”